Toolkit case: HC grants temporary pre-arrest bail to Shantanu Muluk, reserves order in Nikita Jacob's plea

Mumbai, Feb 16: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reserved its order in granting transit anticipatory bail to Mumbai-based lawyer and activist Nikita Jacob against whom the Delhi Police has registered an FIR for allegedly trying to tarnish the country's image by sharing a "toolkit" on the months-long farmers' protest.

Meanwhile, another accused in the case, Pune-based engineer Shantanu Muluk, a suspect in the toolkit'' case related to the farmers'' protest in which climate activist Disha Ravi has been arrested, was granted transitory bail for 10 days by the Aurangabad bench of the high court.

Justice Vibha Kankanwadi of the Aurangabad bench of the high court granted Muluk ten days'' pre-arrest bail to enable him to apply for protection before the appropriate court in Delhi.

Ravi along with Jacob and Shantanu created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India''s image, the Delhi Police had alleged on Monday.