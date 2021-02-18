YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Toolkit case: Disha Ravi moves Delhi high court to restrain police from leaking probe material to media

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 18: Climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested for alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing the farmers' protest, on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain police from leaking to the media any probe material in relation to the FIR lodged against her.

    Toolkit case: Disha Ravi moves Delhi high court to restrain police from leaking probe material to media

    Advocate Abhinav Sekhri, one of the lawyers representing Ravi, said he is waiting for the matter to be listed for hearing in the high court and then only he can comment about it.

    Toolkit: Masterminds abroad, foot-soldiers in India infiltrated the protests to wreck havoc

    The petition also seeks to restrain the media from publishing the contents or extracts of any alleged private chats, including those on WhatsApp, between her and third parties.

    The Delhi Police, probing the "toolkit Google doc" backing the farmers' agitation shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg, had arrested Ravi while Mumbai lawyer Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk have been granted pre-arrest bail by court.

    More FARMERS PROTEST News

    Read more about:

    farmers protest delhi high court

    Story first published: Thursday, February 18, 2021, 11:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X