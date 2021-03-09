YouTube
    Toolkit case: Delhi court extends protection from arrest to Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk till Mar 15

    New Delhi, Mar 09: A court here on Tuesday extended protection from arrest till March 15 to Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, both accused along with young climate change activist Disha Ravi in a case of sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers'' protest.

    Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob
    Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana granted the relief after the counsel appearing from both the accused persons said they needed time to go through the reply filed by the Delhi Police before advancing arguments in the matter.

    The judge heard the submission and directed the police not to take any coercive action against both the accused till March 15, when court will further hear the matter.

    Jacob, Muluk and Ravi were booked for sedition and other charges.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 15:12 [IST]
