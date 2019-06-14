Today's weather: Severe heat wave abates in North India, pre-Monsoon activities to begin soon

New Delhi, June 14: Even though cyclone Vayu did not make a landfall in Gujarat, it did bring heavy rains in the places close to India's West Coast. But that seemed to have little impact on north India where it continued to remain especially in areas near Delhi-NCR and parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Pre-Monsoon activities are being observed in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan and isolated pockets of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for the last couple of days. These pre-Monsoon activities have pulled down the temperatures considerably. Easterly winds blowing in the region from the Arabian Sea are also responsible for the drop in temperatures due to their moist nature. Severe heat wave has abated almost all the places in Northwest India but, heat wave conditions are still expected to continue, Skymet said.

Delhi, where temperature touched 48 degrees on Monday, witnessed duststorm and light rains on Wednesday evening. Rain and thundershower with strong winds may hit Bilaspur, Baddi, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahul and Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Una the districts of Himachal Pradesh during next 18-24 hours, according to Skymet prediction.

Delhi Weather:

Although severe heat wave abated yesterday post dust storm, the temperature in national capital remained near 43 degrees mark. Heat wave conditions may make a comeback in some parts of Punjab, Haryana as well as Delhi and NCR area. The ongoing heat wave conditions in Rajasthan may spread further in the state.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on June14 would hover around around 44 degrees Celsius while minimum could be around 32 degrees. Hazy hot sun with poor air quality has been predicted.

Over the next few days, the temperature would be around 43-44 degrees mark, and not likely to go up to 45-46 degrees.

Bengaluru Weather:

Climate in Bengaluru will continue to remain cloudy with occasional drizzling. Accuweather predicts mostly cloudy, a shower or thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon for June 14 in Bengaluru.

The maximum temperature in Bengaluru on June14 would hover around around 30 degrees Celsius while minimum could be around 21 degrees. Evening would remain partly cloudy.

It has been raining on and off for over a week now. At least twice last week, it rained heavily in the evening causing waterlogging and traffic jams.

Mumbai weather:

Pre-monsoon showers have begun in Mumbai and in the wake of Cyclone Vayu, more Mumbai rains are expected in both the city as well as the suburbs. Parts of North Madhya Maharashtra will also see some rains. After the storm, Rain intensity will reduce to some extent on June 13 and 14, and again pick up pace around the weekend resulting in the onset of Monsoon around that time, predicts Skymet Weather. Today (June 14), Mumbai will remain mostly cloudy and showers are expected. The evening would be breezy. The maximum temperature in Mumbai on June 14 could hover around 31 degrees and the minimum could be around 26 degrees.