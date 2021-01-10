'Today's incident gave a message': Haryana CM after meeting venue vandalised

Khattar could have called me up on my mobile: Amarinder counters Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Jan 10: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday blamedBhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief for the chaos that led to cancellation of an event in the state's Karnal district.

"Today's incident gave a message to people, bigger than what I'd intended to give. These people have defamed the farmers because a farmer doesn't have such nature. A farmer can be less educated or simple but he's sensible," Khattar said.

"We have a strong democratic setup in our country. We have never stopped anybody from expressing their views. Even during Covid-19, we have made adequate arrangements for their [protesters'] safety and security. But violation of Constitutional provisions is not right," he said.

"If I have to hold someone responsible for this, then a video of Gurnam Singh Chaduni [BKU chief] has been circulating since day before yesterday wherein he had tried to instigate people," said the chief minister addressing a press conference.

Protesting farmers on Sunday took control and ransacked the venue of 'kisan mahapanchayat' programme at Kaimla village in Haryana''s Karnal district where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to address people to highlight the "benefits" of the Centre''s three agriculture laws.

The programme was cancelled due to an unruly act by farmers at the behest of BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, BJP leader Raman Mallik said.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements for the chief minister''s visit to the village where he was to speak to people to highlight the "benefits" of the Centre''s three farm laws. Under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), farmers, who have been demanding that the laws be repealed, had earlier announced to oppose the ''kisan mahapanchayat''.

Farmers were carrying black flags and shouting slogans against the BJP-led government as they attempted to march towards Kaimla village.

Police had put up barricades at the entry points of the village to prevent protesting farmers from reaching the programme venue. The situation turned tense as farmers were adamant that they would not allow the chief minister to hold the programme.

Policemen were seen trying to pacify the agitating farmers but they went ahead to take control of the stage.