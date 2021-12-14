YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today meet with the BJP chief ministers at a conclave today.

    He will also attend the 98th anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog at 3.30 PM.

    Today’s events: Opposition to hit the streets and counting for MLC polls to be held

    December 14: Here is a look at today's events:

    1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the BJP chief ministers and party's district and mandal presidents in Kashi
    2. PM Narendra Modi will attend the 98th anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog at 3.30 PM
    3. Union Minister R.K Singh to be chief guest of National Energy Conservation Day Function at Vigyan Bhawan
    4. MoS, Meenakshi Lekhi, to formally inaugurate Mission Office of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, IGNCA, New Delhi
    5. BJP will launch a three-day sit-in at Singur in West Bengal's Hooghly district to press for a seven-point charter of demands for farmers
    6. Opposition Floor Leaders from LS and RS to meet in Parliament at Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's office
    7. More than 18 Opposition parties a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk to protest against the suspension of 12 lawmakers from RS
    8. From Today, the BJP will hit the streets to mobilise public opinion against the Delhi Government's new excise policy
    9. The counting of votes in biennial elections held for vacant seats in Legislative Councils of AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana
    10. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat & Union Minister Parshottam Rupala to inaugurate agro & food processing summit in Anand, Gujarat
    11. Andhra Pradesh Government to conduct various programmes across State from Dec 14 to 20 to mark National Energy Conservation Week
    12. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the district meeting of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at Kalamassery
    13. Kochi: The 24th International Symposium on Plantation Crops (PLACROSYM) will be held from December 14 to 16
    14. Calcutta HC to hear a PIL filed against Centre's decision to extend BSF's area of operation from 15km to 50km from international border
    15. Sameer Wankhede has been summoned to appear before the Mumbai District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee today
    16. The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) team will submit the final report in the Rohini Court blast case today
    17. Hindu devotees or followers of Lord Vishnu will celebrate the Vaikuntha Ekadashi or Mokshada Ekadashi
    18. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver a virtual address at the 6th Global Technology Summit
    19. UK High Court scheduled to hear fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's UK extradition appeal on December 14

    In Lok Sabha:

    The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2021

    Discussion Under Rule 193

    Further Discussion on climate change raised by Shrimati Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

    IN Rajya Sabha

    The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021

    The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 8:58 [IST]
