Today's Chanakya exit poll 2021 for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu
New Delhi, Apr 29: The exit poll results for the recently concluded assembly elections 2021 of the Today's Chanakya exit poll 2021 results are out.
Here is what the Today's Chanakya exit poll 2021 predicted for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu.
Pollsters have given the ruling TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee win in West Bengal, clean sweep for DMK-led alliance and CPI(M)-led LDF in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, respectively. BJP is likely to retain Assam. Votes will be counted on 2 May.
West Bengal Election 2021
Seat Projection
Left - Cong+ 4 ± 4 Seats
BJP 108 ± 11 Seats
TMC 180 ± 11 Seats
Others 0 ± 3 Seats
Kerala Election 2021
Seat Projection
UDF 35 ± 9 Seats
BJP 3 ± 3 Seats
LDF 102 ± 9 Seats
Others 0 ± 3 Seats
Tamil Nadu Election 2021
Seat Projection
AIADMK+ 57 ± 11 Seats
DMK+ 175 ± 11 Seats
Others 2 ± 4 Seats
Assam Election 2021
Seat Projection
BJP+ 70 ± 9 Seats
Cong+ 56 ± 9 Seats
Others 00 ± 3 Seats