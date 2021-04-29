YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    exit polls

    Today's Chanakya exit poll 2021 for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The exit poll results for the recently concluded assembly elections 2021 of the Today's Chanakya exit poll 2021 results are out.

    Here is what the Today's Chanakya exit poll 2021 predicted for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu.

    Todays Chanakya exit poll 2021 for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu

    Pollsters have given the ruling TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee win in West Bengal, clean sweep for DMK-led alliance and CPI(M)-led LDF in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, respectively. BJP is likely to retain Assam. Votes will be counted on 2 May.

    West Bengal Election 2021

    Seat Projection

    Left - Cong+ 4 ± 4 Seats

    BJP 108 ± 11 Seats

    TMC 180 ± 11 Seats

    Others 0 ± 3 Seats

    Kerala Election 2021

    Seat Projection

    UDF 35 ± 9 Seats

    BJP 3 ± 3 Seats

    LDF 102 ± 9 Seats

    Others 0 ± 3 Seats

    Tamil Nadu Election 2021

    Seat Projection

    AIADMK+ 57 ± 11 Seats

    DMK+ 175 ± 11 Seats

    Others 2 ± 4 Seats

    Assam Election 2021

    Seat Projection

    BJP+ 70 ± 9 Seats

    Cong+ 56 ± 9 Seats

    Others 00 ± 3 Seats

    MORE exit polls NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X