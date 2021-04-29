Today's Chanakya exit poll 2021 for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu

Tight race in Bengal, but BJP has the edge says India Today-Axis My India exit poll 2021

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 29: The exit poll results for the recently concluded assembly elections 2021 of the Today's Chanakya exit poll 2021 results are out.

Here is what the Today's Chanakya exit poll 2021 predicted for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu.

Pollsters have given the ruling TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee win in West Bengal, clean sweep for DMK-led alliance and CPI(M)-led LDF in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, respectively. BJP is likely to retain Assam. Votes will be counted on 2 May.

West Bengal Election 2021

Seat Projection

Left - Cong+ 4 ± 4 Seats

BJP 108 ± 11 Seats

TMC 180 ± 11 Seats

Others 0 ± 3 Seats

Kerala Election 2021

Seat Projection

UDF 35 ± 9 Seats

BJP 3 ± 3 Seats

LDF 102 ± 9 Seats

Others 0 ± 3 Seats

Tamil Nadu Election 2021

Seat Projection

AIADMK+ 57 ± 11 Seats

DMK+ 175 ± 11 Seats

Others 2 ± 4 Seats

Assam Election 2021

Seat Projection

BJP+ 70 ± 9 Seats

Cong+ 56 ± 9 Seats

Others 00 ± 3 Seats