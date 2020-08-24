To strike in Delhi, ISIS operative stocked up 19 dangerous items

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 23: The police have recovered 19 items from the ISIS operative who was arrested on Saturday by the Special Cell of the Delhi police.

From an ISIS flag to materials meant to make explosives were recovered from the house of Abdul Yusuf Khan alias Abu Yusuf, He is a resident of Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner Pramod Singh Kushwaha said that the operative was arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. He said that the arrest took place following an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan.

His handlers were Yusuf Al-Hindi and Abu Huzafa. Al-Hindi, it may be recalled was killed in Syria. Abu Yusuf was the owner of a cosmetic shop in Uttar Pradesh. He was radicalised online following which he got in touch with his handlers. He was asked to carry out an attack, following which he was to go to Syria. He had already readied passports for his wife and four children. Following the attack, he and his family were to fly into Syria, the police have learnt.

He was instructed by his emir to strike on August 15. He was however unable to do so owing to heavy security. He had decided to put his plan on hold and strike at another time. However concrete intelligence led to nabbing, following which a major strike was averted.

The police had received information about his movement in the ridge area between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh. Following this a trap was laid to nab him.

What was recovered from Abu Yusuf:

One Brown colour jacket containing 3 explosive packets which were removed safely. One Blue colour check design jacket containing 4 explosive packets which were removed safely. Each explosive packet, removed from jackets, is wrapped with transparent tape which contains explosive and cardboard sheet pasted with ball bearings and electric wires are coming outside from it. One Leather Belt containing explosive 3 Kg approximately. Total 8-9 Kg explosives in 4 different polythenes. Three cylindrical metal boxes containing explosive and electric wires wrapped with transparent tape. Two cylindrical metal boxes in which ball bearings were pasted. One Wooden broken box (target practice) One ISIS Flag 30 Ball Bearings of different diameters. One packet containing 12 small boxes containing ball bearings. Two Lithium Batteries of 4V each. One Lithium Battery 9V. Two cylindrical metal boxes One Ampere meter Yellow colour Two iron blades, attached in parallel to each other, connected to electric wires from both sides One wire cutter Two mobile chargers Table alarm watch attached with electric wires One Black colour tape