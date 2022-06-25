To stop use of Balasaheb’s name, Shiv Sena to approach EC

From Sukumar Sen To Rajiv Kumar, here is the list of Chief Election Commissioners of India

New Delhi, Jun 25: The Shiv Sena will approach the Election Commission of India to ensure that Balasaheb Thackeray's name is not used by the rebel camp.

While addressing the Shiv Sena's National Executive meting in Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said no one can use Bal Thackeray's name.

The rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde on Saturday named their group Shiv Sena Balasaheb. This was done amidst the pressure that is becoming from the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena which is pressing for their disqualification.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar said that their group will be called Shiv Sena Balasaheb. We will not merge with any party, he also added.

The Shiv Sena on the other hand has been in a combative mode. Uddhav Thackeray called the rebels as backstabbers. There have also been incidents of Shiv Sainiks vandalising the offices of the rebel legislators.

The office of rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant in Pune was vandalised. This has the Pune police issuing an alert. The Mumbai police too has issued a high alert and asked all police stations to ensure security at all political party offices in the city.

Earlier Shinde had alleged that the state government has withdrawn protection of the rebel MLAs.

He said that the government is responsible for protecting them and their families. The charges were however denied by party leader Sanjay Raut.

Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 15:57 [IST]