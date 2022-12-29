To shut down PFI’s second rung leadership, NIA raids 56 locations in Kerala

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 29: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at 56 locations in connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI) case, sources have told OneIndia.

Early this morning the NIA launched a massive search operation in various parts of Kerala in which the targets were the second rung of leaders. In the first operation, the NIA had targeted the top leaders of the PFI, following the outfit was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA, by the Union Home Ministry. The raid began at 4 am.

The official cited above said that the agency had information that the second rung of leaders were plotting something big. They were in fact trying to regroup and hence this raid became important.

Several locations in Ernakulam, Kerala were raided by the NIA. Six persons were under the radar the NIA in Thiruvananthapuram. Raids were also held at Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Malappuram districts.

The raids were conducted at 8 places in Ernakulam, 4 places each in Alappuzha and Mallapuram and 3 places in Thiruvananthapuram. Further the agency also conducted inspections at Vandal, Ochre, Chinthoor, Vandanam, Aluva and Vipin areas.

Sources said that the resident of former PFI state committee member Nissar was also raided by the NIA.

In September this year, the Centre banned the PFI for five years. The PFI was accused of having links with global terror groups such as the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda. The PFI is also accused of trying to create communal disharmony in the country. Its links with various other global outfits were also revealed during the probe.

Along with the PFI, its affiliates, Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala were also banned for five years according to a gazette notification.

During the raids across the nation, scores of PFI members were arrested, their offices sealed and bank accounts were frozen.