To seek Lord Ganapati's blessing Amit Shah visits Siddhivinayak temple

    Mumbai, Aug 02: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple, in Mumbai on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday. He was welcomed by BJP party leaders and workers, after his arrival at the Mumbai airport today. He will also visit Lalbaug later today to seek the blessings of Lord Ganpati.

    Every year, Shah visits Siddhivinayak and Lalbaug during the Ganesh fest. Shah who was in Solapur on Sunday will reach Mumbai in the morning.

    He will reach the temple at 10 am.

    Then, he will go to Sah­y­a­dri state guest house in Mala­bar Hill. He will visit Lalbaug Cha Raja at 3 pm today.

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday made it clear that Article 370 and 35A, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and special rights to its residents and which were repealed by the Centre, will be among the central poll planks for the party in the Maharashtra Assembly polls in October.

