To pin down Nirav Modi, ED set to attach US assets worth over Rs 150 crore

New Delhi, Sep 8: In a bid to pin down Nirav Modi further the Enforcement Directorate is now set to attach his properties abroad. Three properties valued at over Rs 150 crore have been identified and an order to attach this would be issued soon.

The ED proposes to attach Nirav Modi's personal residence in New York, which was purchased in 2007. Further his luxury apartment in Ritz Carlton purchased in 2017 is also under the scanner. Another property also in the US owned jointly with his wife Ami will also be attached by the ED.

ED has alleged that of the Rs 6,498.20 crore that he swindled from PNB using fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs), Modi laundered over Rs 4,000 crore abroad. Modi had allegedly floated several dummy companies to move his money and even involved members of his extended family for this purpose.

ED officials say that once the order is issued it would be sent through letter rogatory and based on this the US officials would execute the attachment orders.