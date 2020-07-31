To observe August 5 as Black Day in J&K, Pak Army, ISI put out detailed flow chart

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 31: The number of terrorists getting killed in the Valley is up and the infiltration bids have been foiled several times.

There is also a major decrease in the number of violent protests on the streets of Jammu and Kashmir, ever since the Parliament of India abrogated Article 370.

However, Pakistan has planned a series of propaganda events ahead of August 5, the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

The Pakistan Army has set out a flow chart titled Black Day-August 5. The programme begins with the visit by the foreign media from Kashmir.

Pakistan also has planned a release of a package one by the Public Relations Division and termed this programme as 'Indian brutalities and resilience of Kashmiris. On August 5, a statement would be issued by the DG ISPR on how the Pakistan Army stands by the Kashmiris in their struggle.

Several special supplements have been planned in all major newspapers by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast, Pakistan. Further, Pakistan also plans on putting out tweets of the OIC and International Human Rights Organisations. A statement from the President of Turkey, PM of Malaysia and the Chinese foreign office is also on the anvil.

The final package would involve criticism of the Indian Government by Indian political leaders on the Kashmir issue.