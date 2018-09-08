  • search

To nab the real culprits, cops disguised themselves as stone pelters

    Srinagar, Sep 8: In a bid to nab stone pelters, the Jammu and Kashmir police have adopted a new strategy. The cops have planted themselves disguised as stone pelters at the Jama Masjid downtown to arrest the real culprits.

    Cops disguised as stone pelters (PTI photo)
    Following the Friday prayers, a mob began pelting stones at the police and CRPF personnel. However there was no retaliation and not a single teargas shell was lobbed.

    As the crowd swelled to over 100 people and two chronic stone pelters started leading the agitation, the first tear gas shell was lobbed at the mob dispersing them.

    Also Read | From stamping out terror to enhancing security, new J&K top cop has his hands full

    However, to the surprise of the two stone pelters, who were leading the mob, they were grabbed by policemen, covertly placed in the crowd, and whisked away in waiting vehicles.

    The policemen, who disguised as stone pelters, brandished toy guns to scare others while the duo were taken to the police station.

    The stone pelters were clearly perplexed by this move and ended their protest early. They were clearly caught unaware of the new strategy. This strategy was earlier executed in 2010 when scores of policemen were deployed in the mob to identify and arrested stone pelters in the area.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 6:41 [IST]
