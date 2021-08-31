To mark victory, Taliban walks across Kabul International Airport

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 31: The Taliban has said that it wants good diplomatic ties with the United States.

    Following the complete withdrawal of troops by the US, Taliban leaders walked across the runway of the Kabul International Airport to mark their victory in Afghanistan.

    This victory belongs to us all. The world should have learned their lesson and this is the enjoyable moment of victory, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said according to an AFP report.

    The two decade old war in Afghanistan came to an end on Monday as the plane carrying the remaining American troops left the country. General Kenneth F McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, said every single US service member is out of Afghanistan, I can say that with absolute certainty, he also said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 12:14 [IST]
