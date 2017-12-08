To keep illegal trade under wraps, Dawood purchases bitcoins worth Rs 950 crore

Bitcoins is the new currency in the Dawood Ibrahim gang. The don who is hiding in Karachi has turned to Bitcoins in a big way, according to the interrogation report of his brother Iqbal Kaskar.

He is using bitcoins to pay salaries and also deal with real estate and his drugs and arms business. Currently, according to Kaskar, Dawood has purchased bitcoins to the tune of Rs 950 crore. He has managed to do so by concealing his identity on the Darkweb.

The D-Gang is gradually moving towards bitcoins. It has been paying its gang members in this form. In fact, 'suparis' (contract killing) too are being dealt in bitcoins, Kaskar also revealed before his interrogators.

This is not a welcome sign as the agencies could face problems now in tracking transactions. The bitcoins are being used by the D-syndicate to keep the illegal businesses under wraps.

