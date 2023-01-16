To impress Pakistan boss, Naushad, Jagjit film video of them killing right wing activist

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

The two accused persons have been getting instructions from Pakistan to carry out acts of terror in India. Both Naushad and Jagjit are history shelters and in the instant case, they took instructions from a Khalistan operative

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Delhi Police on Sunday revealed a plot in which two men Naushad and Jagjit killed a man, recorded the act and sent it to their bosses in Pakistan.

The two have been arrested under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Delhi Police Special Cell's Additional Commission Pramod Kushwaha told the media that Arsh Wallah, who is based in Pakistan, directed the two to commit the heinous murder. The victim's body was chopped up the police also revealed. The primary intention was to target a right wing leader, Kushwaha also said.

The duo Jagjit Singh (29) and Naushad (56) were arrested from the Bhalswa Dairy area in Delhi. The police also recovered two hand grenades, three hand grenades and 22 live cartridges from the duo.

The Delhi Police also said that Jagjit is linked to Khalistan elements and has close ties with one Arshdeep Hall. He is also a member of the Bambiha Gang and has been getting instructions to act out anti-national acts. Jagjit according to the police had been arrested in Uttarakhand, but jumped parole.

Delhi to shiver at 3 deg C in fresh cold wave, check latest weather updates

Naushad on the other hand is associated with the Harkat-ul Ansar a terror group which operates in Jammu And Kashmir on the instructions of Pakistan. He has served a 10-year sentence for muder and was also arrested under the provisions of the Explosives Act.

During the interrogation, they said that they were into acts of terror. When the police conducted a search they found the body parts in a drain. The police are yet in the process of identifying the deceased person.

They also told the police that they had purchased a refrigerator, but had returned it after a week. The police suspect that the accused may have kept the body parts in the fridge and later disposed the body in a drain.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 8:12 [IST]