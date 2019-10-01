  • search
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

    To hit Kashmir and Punjab together ISI activates its K2 plan

    New Delhi, Oct 01: Lining up terrorists along the Line of Control, sending in arms with the help of drones has revealed that Pakistan has activated its K2 plan. The ISI, according to the Intelligence Bureau has activated its K2 plan, which stands of Kashmir and Khalistan.

    The ISI wants to create trouble in both Punjab and Kashmir and in this regard it is not only trying to infiltrate its terrorists, but also spruce up the Khalistan movement in Punjab.

    To hit Kashmir and Punjab together ISI activates its K2 plan
    Image courtesy: Youtube

    The Intelligence has on several occasions spoken about this dual plan by Pakistan. What is worrisome is that it would activate these plans simultaneously so that the the Indian security forces are kept busy in both the states.

    Many holes to punch into Pakistan's claim on disappearance of retired Lt Col

    Security is already high in Kashmir and by activating a series of modules in Punjab, the ISI is looking to distract the security forces in both states. The security forces would have their hands full, once K2 is activated, a source in the Intelligence Bureau tells OneIndia.

    The idea is to exploit sentiments in Punjab and Kashmir. There has been a surge in the activities of the ISI backed Khalistani activists over the past couple of years. Several leaders have come out to say that Pakistan wants to divide the Sikh community.

    Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that along with the the rise of Khalistan terrorists, one must worry more about the separatism as well. Recently, a former top cop from Punjab, Shashi Kant said that the pro-Khalistan activists are trying to set up base in the United Kingdom, especially in Birmingham city.

    India has been raising concerns about pro-Khalistan elements in Pakistan misusing the Kartarpur corridor project. India handed over a dossier detailing how Sikh pilgrims visiting shrines in Pakistan were being subjected to pro-Khalistan propaganda.

    A detailed dossier listing out the activities of the pro-Khalistan groups was handed over to Islamabad by India. The dossier, which was handed over during the Kartarpur Corridor talks at the Wagah border speaks about the various activities of the pro-Khalistan groups, including the Sikhs for Justice. The SJF was recently banned in India.

    Pakistan plans to launch 1,000 terrorists to bleed India

    Meanwhile, dormant routes have been used by the Pakistani army to infiltrate nearly 60 terrorists since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, officials said. This assessment comes amid intelligence inputs that there has been a surge in infiltration from across the border through higher reaches of north Kashmir and Poonch and Rajouri of Jammu region, they said.

    During a recent meeting to ascertain the number of successful and unsuccessful infiltration bids along the Line of Control, the Army representative was presented with host of evidence collected by various agencies about infiltration by terrorists from higher reaches of Gurez, Machil and Gulmarg sectors of Kashmir region and Poonch and Rajouri areas in Jammu region, the officials said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 5:52 [IST]
