To fund terror, Pak pushing larger quantity of drugs: J&K Police

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jammu, Nov 27: Pakistan is pushing a huge quantity of drugs into Jammu and Kashmir for funding terror here in a planned manner and getting our youths falling prey to the menace, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh said, PTI reported.

The J&K director general of police made the remark while presiding over a specialised training programme for J&K Police officers held in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau in Jammu.

Referring to the seizure of 52 kg of heroin on Thursday at Jajar Kotli and huge quantities of various drugs earlier in Poonch, Baramulla, Kupwara and other border areas, the DGP said, "Pakistan is pushing huge quantities of drugs for terror funding in a planned manner and getting our youths involved in the menace to satisfy its evil intentions."

Underlining the need for improving the conviction rate in NDPS cases, the DGP said the cases of drug smuggling and trading must be probed professionally, leaving no room for doubts to ensure conviction in such cases.

DGP Singh also stressed on identifying the inter-state drug nexus.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP expressed his gratitude to NCB chief S N Pradhan for providing a faculty team for training J&K police officers.

He said this training programme was aimed at enhancing and upgrading the investigating skills of J&K police investigating officers in NDPS cases and added that given the magnitude of the problem this training course is of great importance.

He hoped that the programme would prove helpful for the officers in investigating the NDPS cases.

(PTI)

Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11:13 [IST]