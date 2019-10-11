To ensure there is no deadlock, Modi-Xi would avoid Kashmir entirely

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 11: India is likely to keep discussions relating to Kashmir at a bare minimal, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Chinese President, Xi Jinping for an informal summit today.

Sources tell OneIndia that India's position that Kashmir is an internal issue would not change. There are chances that the issue would kept to bare minimal discussions or skipped entirely, the source also said.

If the Kashmir issue crops up then there would be deadlock and both countries have other pressing issues to discuss. On Thursday, the Chinese foreign ministry said that its position on the Kashmir issue is consistent and clear.

Both countries would not want a deadlock and hence, Kashmir may be kept off the table entirely. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese premier Xi Jinping would focus on trade related issues and security matters.

India's security concerns over the Huawei 5G trials which is due in the next couple of weeks would be discussed during the summit. India would however allow a Huawei demo at a mobile and telecom conference to be held in New Delhi next week.

The Special Representatives of the two countries are scheduled to hold boundary talks in the near future. This would be followed by defence, counter terrorism and border management issues. The two leaders are expected to discuss these issues, which in turn would guide the negotiations between the Special Representatives.

Officials explain that the objective of the summit would be to ensure that the communication flow between the two leaders is smooth. The objective is to ensure that the communication is informal and not a structured one. During a briefing an official had said that the communication between the two leaders would not be structured, where prepared statements are read out in a much more practical way.