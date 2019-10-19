To ensure jawans spend time with their families, Amit Shah provides a healing touch

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 19: In a kind gesture, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has directed the Director-Generals of all Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles to ensure that jawans get to stay with their families for at least 100 days in a year.

He directed the DGs to digitise the deployment details so that this move could be facilitated. During a presentation on the functioning of the Police-II division of the Home Ministry, had expressed concerns over the hardships being faced. Shah then directed that software be created to digitise the deployment details of the jawans so that each one of them could get to spend at least 100 days in a year with their families.

Shah also said that this move had to be facilitated at any cost and added that the DGs must assess how many additional forces would be needed.

Currently, jawans get to spend around 75 days to the families. This would include casual leave and earned leave. Further, a jawan is also entitled to a paternal leave of 15 days each for the birth of up to two children.