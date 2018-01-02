To deal with Pakistan, India should now strengthen ties with US, Israel: Swamy

Reiterating that India should shift its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said that New Delhi should now seize the opportunity and strengthen ties with US and Israel.

Swamy was commenting on US President Donald Trump's New Year tweet accusing Pakistan of "lies and deceit". Trump had written that the United States had "foolishly" given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years.

"Now, India should be very clear that if we want to deal with Pakistan, we have to have the support of United States and Israel. As a measure of goodwill, we should shift our embassy from Tel Aviv to western Jerusalem," Swamy told ANI.

On New Years, the US President shocked Pakistan with a tweet that read, "the United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

The US has been reducing aid given to Pakistan since 2015. While the aid still continues, the US has not taken Pakistan off the list of terrorist safe havens. Recently Trump's defence secretary, James Mattis confirmed that the US was close to losing its patience with Pakistan.

India has had a rising concern over terrorism emanating from Pakistan for a long time now. India has time-and-again pointed out that its a safe haven for terrorists in Pakistan. This being a major threat to regional peace.

OneIndia News