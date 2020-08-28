To corner government, 22 opposition parties to meet ahead of Parliament session

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 28: At least 22 opposition parties are likely to meet soon and chalk out a plan for a united peoples' movement against the Narendra Modi government.

The meeting is likely to take place online and will be held before Parliament's Monsoon Session which begins on September 14.

It may be recalled that on May 22, a similar meeting had taken place. The meeting was critical of the government's decision of imposing a nation-wide lockdown in the aftermath of the COVID-19 spread.

Hindustan Times reported that the upcoming meeting is expected to chalk out a plan to launch a campaign espousing key issues. The leaders had identified the government's failure in containing the pandemic and also providing relief.

Further the parties would discuss how the Centre and its agencies have acted with bias during the February communal violence in Delhi. The use of the UAPA and invoking sedition to dub people as anti-national will also be discussed by the opposition leaders.

The Congress will be at the centre stage of this meeting. The report said that the meeting date is yet to be fixed. It was initially supposed to be held in August, but was postponed at the insistence of the Congress which was busy with the Rajasthan crisis and the CWC.