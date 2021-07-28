To celebrate his birthday, this engineer snatches a woman’s earrings

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 28: A 31-year-old junior engineer was arrested for allegedly snatching the gold earrings of a woman in Delhi's Mansarovar Park area and selling them to meet expenses for his birthday celebrations, police said on Tuesday.

    The accused, Mohit Gautam alias Love, is a resident of Jyoti Nagar in Shahdara, they said.
    On Friday, a case was registered at Mansarovar Park police station regarding the snatching of gold earrings of a woman by a bike-borne man.

    Representational Image

    During the investigation, police checked over 30 CCTV footages and prepared an escape route of the snatcher. In the footages, police developed some snapshots in which the snatcher was seen with a mask on his face, a senior police officer said, adding that there was no registration number on both the number plates of the vehicle.

    On Sunday, while keeping a watch at Jagatpuri wine shop, police intercepted a motorcycle of the same features with blank number plates and apprehended Gautam, the officer said.

    During interrogation, Gautam disclosed that he is a junior engineer on a contract basis in the BSES. He said that he snatched the gold earrings of the woman to celebrate his birthday on Sunday as he was running out of money, they said.

    Gautam said he had sold the earrings to a goldsmith, Surender, who is a resident of Ashok Nagar in Shahdara, police said. Surender is on run, they said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 9:43 [IST]
