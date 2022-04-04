YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    To boost immunity, Dietary Guidelines for Indians to be revised very soon: ICMR-NIN

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 04: ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition Director Dr Hemalatha today revealed that the Dietary Guidelines for Indians will be revised very soon and the new guidelines will be in place in 2-3 months' time.

    Dietary Guidelines for Indians to be revised very soon

    Speaking to a group of national media representatives, who are visiting the Institute today, the Director said the dietary guidelines for healthy people have been simplified for the first time and made easy to understand for even less educated people.

    She said the existing guidelines are of 2011.

    The Director further informed that the guidelines will suggest about 11 food groups, for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, useful for all those who are between 6 months to older people. Dr Hemalatha also said few more points like processed food and high-fat food have been included in the dietary guidelines.

    More GUIDELINES News  

    Read more about:

    guidelines indians

    Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 8:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X