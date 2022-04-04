To boost immunity, Dietary Guidelines for Indians to be revised very soon: ICMR-NIN

New Delhi, Mar 04: ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition Director Dr Hemalatha today revealed that the Dietary Guidelines for Indians will be revised very soon and the new guidelines will be in place in 2-3 months' time.

Speaking to a group of national media representatives, who are visiting the Institute today, the Director said the dietary guidelines for healthy people have been simplified for the first time and made easy to understand for even less educated people.

She said the existing guidelines are of 2011.

The Director further informed that the guidelines will suggest about 11 food groups, for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, useful for all those who are between 6 months to older people. Dr Hemalatha also said few more points like processed food and high-fat food have been included in the dietary guidelines.

