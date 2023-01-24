To boost atmanirbharta, indigenous Army equipment to be showcased at Republic Day parade

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

This would be the fourth time that a contingent of the armed forces from a foreign country will take part in the Republic Day parade. While this year the contingent from Egypt would take part, the first time a foreign contingent took part was in 2016

New Delhi, Jan 24: With a focus on boosting atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the defence sector, all Army equipment to be showcased during the 74th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path will be indigenous.

Major General Bhavnish Kumar, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area who will be the second in command of the parade said that the military gear that will feature in India's biggest ceremonial event will include the main battle tank Arjun Mk-1, quick reaction fighting vehicles, K-9 Vajra self-propelled guns, Akash Missiles Systems and Nag Missile System.

The parade commander on Republic Day would be ieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding, HQs Delhi Area.

Major General Kumar said that an indigenous artillery gun- the Indian Field Gun will be deployed for the ceremonial 21-gun salute. The Major General was briefing reporters about the final line up of the parade after the full dress rehearsal.

23 Tableaux from 17 states to depict India's vibrant cultural heritage on Republic Day

The Army fly past will involve two indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters and two ALH Weapon System integrated Rudra Choppers, he added. The parade would include a mounted column of 61 Cavalry, nine mechanised columns, six marching contingents and three Param Vir Chakra and three Ashok Chakra awardees.

A 144 member marching contingent from Egypt will also take part in the parade as President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest this year at the Republic Day. Major General Kumar said that the Egyptian marching contingent have been drawn from the army, navy and air defence forces.

This would be the fourth time that foreign soldiers are taking part in the Republic Day parade.

For the first time in 2016, a French army contingent took part in the Republic Day parade. That year French President Francois Hollande was the chief guest. In 2017, a contingent from the United Arab Emirates took part in the parade. In 2021, it was a contingent from Bangladesh which took part in the Republic Day parade. In 2021, India and Bangladesh celebrated the golden jubilee to mark the birth of Bangladesh.

Before the parade begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the country in paying tributes to India's fallen brave hearts at the National War Memorial.

Republic Day: Two flypasts, online bookings and traffic restrictions

The parade will last 90 minutes and will feature a total of 16 marching contingents including those from the armed forces (tableaux-from-17-states-to-depict-india-s-vibrant-cultural-heritage-on-republic-). Officials said that the parade would also feature 19 bands and 27 tableaux. For the first time this year, women will form part of the Border Security Force camel contingent, a Hindustan Times report said. Three women officers will also form part of the Army contingent at the parade.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) fly past will feature 45 aircraft including the Rafales, Sukhoi-30s, Jaguars, C-130J special operations aircraft and the Apache attack choppers.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 9:34 [IST]