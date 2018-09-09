To be bride spending too much time on whats app, irks grooms family; calls off marriage

Lucknow, Sep 9: You might have been familiar with marriages being called off because of several reasons like dowry and some over the drinking habits. But in Uttar Pradesh, it was a different thing altogether. A family in Amroha district called off the marriage alleging that the bride spends too much time on WhatsApp.

The family of the bride was waiting for the groom and his family to arrive for the ceremony. They, however, received a phone call from the groom's side informing them that the marriage was called off due to her habit of excessive use of whatsapp.

The bride's family shot down the allegation, saying that the real reason for the marriage being cancelled at the last minute was dowry demand by the bridegroom's side.

Police said the bride's father, Uroj Mehandi, had lodged a case against the bridegroom's family, accusing them of demanding Rs 65 lakh in dowry.

Superintendent of police, Amroha, Vipin Tada told Hindustan Times, "The bridegroom's side have claimed that they snapped the marriage, which was to take place on September 5, as the bride had a habit of using WhatsApp excessively, and was sending messages to her in-laws even before the wedding."