CGBSE Class 10 exam 2021: Big announcement for students not happy with results

Telangana TS SSC Result 2021: All 5.21 lakh students pass; Class 10 result declared, How to check marks?

TNDTE Result 2021: Tamil Nadu diploma results out, details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 31: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of technical education on Monday released the results for Diploma April 2020 released on 31st May 2021.

The candidates who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu Polytechnic diploma examination can visit the website tndte.gov.in to check their results.

All students who had attended the Even/Odd 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th (Final Year) Semester TNDTE Polytechnic Courses Examination can now check their results using the Application Roll Number, Hall Ticket No, Date of Birth Details.

How to check results

Visit the TN DTE official Website - www.tndte.gov.in.

Click the TN Diploma 1st 2nd 3rd-year Exam Result Link.

Enter the roll number, hall ticket number, or other details.

Download the PDF of the Odd Semester Oct/Nov/Dec Results.

Check the result and download the online mark sheet

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 23:55 [IST]