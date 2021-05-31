YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TNDTE Result 2021: Tamil Nadu diploma results out, details here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 31: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of technical education on Monday released the results for Diploma April 2020 released on 31st May 2021.

    TNDTE Result 2021: Tamil Nadu diploma results out, details here
    Representational Image

    The candidates who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu Polytechnic diploma examination can visit the website tndte.gov.in to check their results.

    All students who had attended the Even/Odd 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th (Final Year) Semester TNDTE Polytechnic Courses Examination can now check their results using the Application Roll Number, Hall Ticket No, Date of Birth Details.

    How to check results

    • Visit the TN DTE official Website - www.tndte.gov.in.
    • Click the TN Diploma 1st 2nd 3rd-year Exam Result Link.
    • Enter the roll number, hall ticket number, or other details.
    • Download the PDF of the Odd Semester Oct/Nov/Dec Results.
    • Check the result and download the online mark sheet

    More RESULTS News  

    Read more about:

    results tamil nadu

    Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 23:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X