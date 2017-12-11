TNDALU exam results 2017 declared, how to check

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The TNDALU exam results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

TNDALU exam results 2017 declared, how to check

The courses for which the results have been declared are BA, BL, BALLB, BCom BL, BCom LLB, BBALLB, 3 year BL.

The website was slow at the time of the results being declared. This was because many results were declared simultaneously and the load on the server was high. Candidates are advised to remain patient and keep checking back. The results were declared on tndalu.ac.in.

How to check TNDALU exam results 2017:

  • Go to tndalu.ac.in
  • Chose your stream
  • Enter your registration number
  • Get result
  • Take a printout

OneIndia News

Read more about:

tamil nadu, results

Story first published: Monday, December 11, 2017, 7:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.