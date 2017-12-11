TNDALU exam results 2017 declared, how to check

The TNDALU exam results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The courses for which the results have been declared are BA, BL, BALLB, BCom BL, BCom LLB, BBALLB, 3 year BL.

The website was slow at the time of the results being declared. This was because many results were declared simultaneously and the load on the server was high. Candidates are advised to remain patient and keep checking back. The results were declared on tndalu.ac.in.

How to check TNDALU exam results 2017:

Go to tndalu.ac.in

Chose your stream

Enter your registration number

Get result

Take a printout

