YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TN suicide: Probe by CBI to continue says SC

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 14: The Supreme Court will hear an appeal by the police against a CBI probe in connection with the suicide by a 17 year old school girl in Tamil Nadu. The court however said that the CBI can continue wit its probe in the case in which the student was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity.

    TN suicide: Probe by CBI to continue says SC

    The incident took place in Thanjavur where a teen had died allegedly by consuming poison. In the video the girl alleged that the hostel warden had forced to clean the hostel and do maintenance work.

    The probe had been transferred by the Madras High Court to the CBI. "Issue notice returnable in three weeks. In the meanwhile, the investigation in terms of the impugned order to continue," the Supreme Court said.

    The parents of the girl alleged that there was an attempt to covert the family to Christianity. They sought a probe into the matter.

    More SUPREME COURT News  

    Read more about:

    supreme court cbi

    Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X