TN suicide: Probe by CBI to continue says SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 14: The Supreme Court will hear an appeal by the police against a CBI probe in connection with the suicide by a 17 year old school girl in Tamil Nadu. The court however said that the CBI can continue wit its probe in the case in which the student was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity.

The incident took place in Thanjavur where a teen had died allegedly by consuming poison. In the video the girl alleged that the hostel warden had forced to clean the hostel and do maintenance work.

The probe had been transferred by the Madras High Court to the CBI. "Issue notice returnable in three weeks. In the meanwhile, the investigation in terms of the impugned order to continue," the Supreme Court said.

The parents of the girl alleged that there was an attempt to covert the family to Christianity. They sought a probe into the matter.

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:51 [IST]