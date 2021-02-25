TN Polls: Udhayanidhi Stalin seeks to contest from Chepauk- Thiruvallikeni seat

DMK's anti-Hindu ideology must be defeated, Hindutva has to win: Tejasvi Surya

Chennai, Feb 25: DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin threw his hat in the ring seeking to contest from the city''s Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections for which the schedule is yet to be announced.

On Thursday, he drove to Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters, and submitted papers seeking party ticket to contest from the constituency which returned DMK''s J Anbazhagan in the 2011 and 2016 assembly polls.

Actor-producer Udhyanidhi, who is the son of DMK president M K Stalin, has been playing an active role in politics shouldering the responsibility of campaigning for party candidates.

Retirement age of Tamil Nadu government enhanced

"I have expressed my wish to contest from Chepauk- Thiruvallikeni constituency. It is up to our party president and general secretary (Duraimurugan) to decide," the 43-year old Udhayanidhi told reporters after submitting his papers.

The DMK commenced issuing applications to party aspirants keen on contesting the assembly elections, from February 17.

The ruling AIADMK and actor Kamal Haasans Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) have also announced distribution of applications for party members in the state.