TN: Moksha deepam lit at Kancheepuram temple for Bipin Rawat, others

Moksha deepam lit at Kancheepuram temple for Bipin Rawat, others

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Dec 9: Moksha deepam was lit at the renowned Sri Kamakshi Amman temple, Kancheepuram, praying for the mukti (liberation) of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Army personnel who lost their lives after the air force helicopter carrying them met with an accident in Coonoor in the Nilgiris district.

The Moksha deepam has been lit at the Sri Kamakshi Ambal temple praying for the 'mukti' of the departed souls, the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam said on Thursday.

Tri-service probe ordered, Gen Rawat to be accorded full military honours

"It is extremely unfortunate to know about the untimely demise of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Mrs Rawat and other members and officials of the armed forces. It is a great loss for the entire nation," the Kanchi mutt said in a statement. General Rawat had served the armed forces in various positions. His sacrifice and service to the nation will be remembered by generations, it added.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Munnani here which termed the death of CDS Bipin Rawat "a great loss to the nation" has urged the Central government to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident, even as defence minister Rajnath singh announced the commencement of a tri-service enquiry under Air Marshal Manavendra Singh into the helicopter crash which claimed the lives of Rawat and 12 others.

The Munnani's state president Kadeshwar Subramaniam said "Bipin Rawat's death, the demise of his wife Madhulika and 11 other soldiers who came to serve the nation with a sense of commitment, is tragic. The Hindu Munnani extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families."

