YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TN: Moksha deepam lit at Kancheepuram temple for Bipin Rawat, others

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Dec 9: Moksha deepam was lit at the renowned Sri Kamakshi Amman temple, Kancheepuram, praying for the mukti (liberation) of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Army personnel who lost their lives after the air force helicopter carrying them met with an accident in Coonoor in the Nilgiris district.

    TN: Moksha deepam lit at Kancheepuram temple for Bipin Rawat, others

    The Moksha deepam has been lit at the Sri Kamakshi Ambal temple praying for the 'mukti' of the departed souls, the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam said on Thursday.

    Tri-service probe ordered, Gen Rawat to be accorded full military honoursTri-service probe ordered, Gen Rawat to be accorded full military honours

    "It is extremely unfortunate to know about the untimely demise of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Mrs Rawat and other members and officials of the armed forces. It is a great loss for the entire nation," the Kanchi mutt said in a statement. General Rawat had served the armed forces in various positions. His sacrifice and service to the nation will be remembered by generations, it added.

    Meanwhile, the Hindu Munnani here which termed the death of CDS Bipin Rawat "a great loss to the nation" has urged the Central government to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident, even as defence minister Rajnath singh announced the commencement of a tri-service enquiry under Air Marshal Manavendra Singh into the helicopter crash which claimed the lives of Rawat and 12 others.

    The Munnani's state president Kadeshwar Subramaniam said "Bipin Rawat's death, the demise of his wife Madhulika and 11 other soldiers who came to serve the nation with a sense of commitment, is tragic. The Hindu Munnani extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families."

    More BIPIN RAWAT News  

    Read more about:

    bipin rawat

    Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 14:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X