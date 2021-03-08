DMK promises Rs 1,000 cash aid for women family heads in Tamil Nadu if voted to power

TN elections 2021: Times Now-C-Voter opinion poll suggests DMK-Congress alliance likely to win big

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 08: In a recent development, the Times Now-C-Voter opinion poll has projected that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is likely to sweep the Tamil Nadu assembly elections with a projected win of 158 seats, which is a growth of 60 seats over what it had won in 2016.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) tally may be reduced to 65 seats, a massive decline from the 2016 elections. The party had won 136 seats then, the Times Now-C-Voter opinion poll said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth Legislative Assembly in the state.

Tamil Nadu elections 2021: CPI, CPI-M to contest 6 seats each in DMK alliance

With 38.4 per cent, DMK president M K Stalin has emerged as the most favoured candidate for the post of chief minister in Tamil Nadu.

EK Palaniswami: 31 per cent

MK Stalin: 38.4 per cent

VK Sasikala: 3.9 per cent

Kamal Haasan: 7.4 per cent

Rajinikanth: 4.3 per cent

Dr S. Ramadoss: 2.5 per cent

KS Alagiri: 1.7 per cent

O Panneerselvam: 2.6 per cent

Others: 8.2 per cent

TN elections 2021: MNM chief Kamal Haasan alleges DMK has copied its poll promises

How satisfied are voters in Tamil Nadu with PM Modi?

Very much satisfied - 17.29 per cent

Satisfied to some extent - 24.35 per cent

Not at all satisfied - 51.09 per cent

Don't know/ Can't say - 7.27 per cent

According to reports, the UPA is likely to control 43.2 per cent of the vote share, an increase of 3.8 per cent, against 39.4 per cent, it got in 2016. It is also said that the NDA's vote share is likely to witness a huge drop of 11.6 per cent, from 43.7 per cent in 2016 to 32.1 per cent in 2021.