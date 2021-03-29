TN elections 2021: Special TNSTC buses to run on April 4, 5 to enable people reach their constituencies

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Trichy, Mar 29: Ahead of the State assembly elections 2021, the government said that special buses will be operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) from the central region to different parts of the state two days before the elections on April 6. Buses will run on April 4 and 5 to enable people to reach their constituencies and cast their votes.

According to reports, buses will ply from Trichy to Cauvery districts including Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam.

A similar number of buses will also be operated on April 7, 8 after the voters return to their work locations. Voting for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6. Votes will be counted on May 2.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and the BJP-AIADMK alliances vying against each other. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the 16th Legislative Assembly in the state.

Mamata derides Shah's claim of winning 26 of 30 seats in first phase of Bengal elections

It can be seen that this will be the first election in the state following the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who passed away in December 2016 months after securing a massive victory in the previous Assembly polls. Her close associate Sasikala, who completed her jail term in a disproportionate asset case, recently announced her intention to "stay away from politics".

Among key candidates in the poll fray are Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and joint coordinator of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister and joint coordinator of AIADMK O Panneerselvam, DMK chief MK Stalin, his son and actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin, VK Sasikala's nephew and Amma Makkal Munettra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder TTV Dhinakaran, Actor-turned-politician and MNM founder Kamal Haasan and president of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit L Murugan.