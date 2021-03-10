TN elections 2021: AIADMK releases names of candidates for 171 constituencies; BJP gets 20 seats
Chennai, Mar 10: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday released the list of candidates for 171 constituencies for the upcoming Tami Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. It can be seen that Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam-led party also released names of 20 constituencies where the BJP will contest.
According to reports, the AIADMK has given tickets to several incumbent ministers. The prominent names in the AIADMK list are SP Velumani (minister), Thangamani (minister), VV Ramana (Gutkha scam accused), Mafoi Pandiarajan (minister), JCD Prabhakar, Gokula Indira, Valarmathi, KP Munusamy (AIADMK deputy coordinator), Sengottaiyan (minister), Pollachi Jayaraman, Dindigul Sreenivasan (minister), MC Sampath (minister), OS Manian, Vaithialingam (sitting MP), C Vijayabhaskar (minister).
Constituencies given to BJP by AIADMK:
1. Thiruvannamalai
2. Nagercoil
3. Kulachal
4. Vilavankodu
5. Ramanathapuram
6. Modakkurichi
7. Harbour
8. Thousand Lights
9. Thirukovilur
10. Thittakudi
11. Coimbatore South
12. Virudhunagar
13. Aravakurichi
14. Thiruvaiyaru
15. Ooty
16. Tirunelveli
17. Thali
18. Karaikkudi
19. Dharapuram
20. Madurai North
Constituencies given to the PMK:
1. Gingee
2. Mailam
3. Jayankondam
4. Thiruporur
5. Vandavasi (reserved)
6. Neyveli
7. Thirupathur
8. Arcot
9. Gummidipoondi
10. Mayiladuthurai
11. Pennagram
12. Dharmapuri
13. Virudhachalam
14. Kancheepuram
15. Keezhpennathur
16. Mettur
17. Salem west
18. Sholingar
19. Sankarapuram
20. Chepauk-Triplicane
21. Poonamallee (reserved)
22. Keezhvellore (reserved)
23. Athur