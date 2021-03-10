Tamil Nadu Polls: Kamal Haasan's party to fight in 154 seats, rest for 2 allies

TN elections 2021: Will target anyone who is an 'enemy' to people, says Kamal Haasan

TN Assembly elections 2021: TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK releases its first list of candidates

TN elections 2021: AIADMK releases names of candidates for 171 constituencies; BJP gets 20 seats

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Mar 10: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday released the list of candidates for 171 constituencies for the upcoming Tami Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. It can be seen that Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam-led party also released names of 20 constituencies where the BJP will contest.

According to reports, the AIADMK has given tickets to several incumbent ministers. The prominent names in the AIADMK list are SP Velumani (minister), Thangamani (minister), VV Ramana (Gutkha scam accused), Mafoi Pandiarajan (minister), JCD Prabhakar, Gokula Indira, Valarmathi, KP Munusamy (AIADMK deputy coordinator), Sengottaiyan (minister), Pollachi Jayaraman, Dindigul Sreenivasan (minister), MC Sampath (minister), OS Manian, Vaithialingam (sitting MP), C Vijayabhaskar (minister).

Constituencies given to BJP by AIADMK:

1. Thiruvannamalai

2. Nagercoil

3. Kulachal

4. Vilavankodu

5. Ramanathapuram

6. Modakkurichi

7. Harbour

8. Thousand Lights

9. Thirukovilur

10. Thittakudi

11. Coimbatore South

12. Virudhunagar

13. Aravakurichi

14. Thiruvaiyaru

15. Ooty

16. Tirunelveli

17. Thali

18. Karaikkudi

19. Dharapuram

20. Madurai North

Constituencies given to the PMK:

1. Gingee

2. Mailam

3. Jayankondam

4. Thiruporur

5. Vandavasi (reserved)

6. Neyveli

7. Thirupathur

8. Arcot

9. Gummidipoondi

10. Mayiladuthurai

11. Pennagram

12. Dharmapuri

13. Virudhachalam

14. Kancheepuram

15. Keezhpennathur

16. Mettur

17. Salem west

18. Sholingar

19. Sankarapuram

20. Chepauk-Triplicane

21. Poonamallee (reserved)

22. Keezhvellore (reserved)

23. Athur