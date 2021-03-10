YouTube
    TN elections 2021: AIADMK releases names of candidates for 171 constituencies; BJP gets 20 seats

    Chennai, Mar 10: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday released the list of candidates for 171 constituencies for the upcoming Tami Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. It can be seen that Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam-led party also released names of 20 constituencies where the BJP will contest.

    According to reports, the AIADMK has given tickets to several incumbent ministers. The prominent names in the AIADMK list are SP Velumani (minister), Thangamani (minister), VV Ramana (Gutkha scam accused), Mafoi Pandiarajan (minister), JCD Prabhakar, Gokula Indira, Valarmathi, KP Munusamy (AIADMK deputy coordinator), Sengottaiyan (minister), Pollachi Jayaraman, Dindigul Sreenivasan (minister), MC Sampath (minister), OS Manian, Vaithialingam (sitting MP), C Vijayabhaskar (minister).

    Constituencies given to BJP by AIADMK:

    1. Thiruvannamalai

    2. Nagercoil

    3. Kulachal

    4. Vilavankodu

    5. Ramanathapuram

    6. Modakkurichi

    7. Harbour

    8. Thousand Lights

    9. Thirukovilur

    10. Thittakudi

    11. Coimbatore South

    12. Virudhunagar

    13. Aravakurichi

    14. Thiruvaiyaru

    15. Ooty

    16. Tirunelveli

    17. Thali

    18. Karaikkudi

    19. Dharapuram

    20. Madurai North

    Constituencies given to the PMK:

    1. Gingee

    2. Mailam

    3. Jayankondam

    4. Thiruporur

    5. Vandavasi (reserved)

    6. Neyveli

    7. Thirupathur

    8. Arcot

    9. Gummidipoondi

    10. Mayiladuthurai

    11. Pennagram

    12. Dharmapuri

    13. Virudhachalam

    14. Kancheepuram

    15. Keezhpennathur

    16. Mettur

    17. Salem west

    18. Sholingar

    19. Sankarapuram

    20. Chepauk-Triplicane

    21. Poonamallee (reserved)

    22. Keezhvellore (reserved)

    23. Athur

