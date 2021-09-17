TN CM will take a call on reopening the schools for classes 1 to 8th after consulting with medical experts

Chennai, Sep 17: School Education Minister Anbil has said that the Chief Minister will take a decision on opening schools from 1st to 8th class after consulting medical experts.

At the Chennai DPI campus, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh was involved in a consultation with school education officials about the announcements to be made. Tamil Nadu Textbook Association President Dindukkal Leoni, Commissioner of School Education Nandakumar and Managing Director of School Education Manikandan were also present.

* School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh later spoke to reporters;

Consultations were held with the authorities on the implementation of the projects announced during the school education department grant request at the DPI campus in Nungambakkam, Chennai. A total of 28 notices have been issued on behalf of the school education department during the legislative session and officials have been assigned tasks .

Officials are now involved in the implementation of the projects.

He said that although all parties had received praise during the grant request, action would be taken at the next meeting to implement the announced plans. Every district education official has every opinion on the opening of schools. The report has been submitted to the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister will decide on the opening of schools from Class 1 to 8 after consultation with medical experts.

This is not the time to force children to come to school; No one should force children to come to school. So far 148 students have been affected by corona infection since the schools reopened.

We have instructed the district education authorities to expedite the task of enumerating the dropout children in schools. Steps are being taken to identify drop-out children and bring them back to school.

He said that NEET exam training classes have not been discontinued and are ongoing added minister Anbil Mahesh poyamozhi.

Story first published: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:21 [IST]