    TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop who carried unconscious man on shoulders and saved his life

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Nov 12: After the viral video of a woman cop's brave act went viral, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated TP Chathiram Police Station's Inspector Rajeshwari on Friday, Chief Minister's Office said.

    TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop who carried unconscious man on shoulders and saved his life

    Rajeshwari carried an unconscious youth on her shoulders and the video of the life-saving act had gone viral. The youth, identified as Udaya Kumar, was a worker at a cemetery and the workers had called the police station that he was dead.

    However, once she reached the spot she realised that the man was alive and rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. It is reported that the man fell asleep under the influence of alcohol and he was locked up at the cemetery by other workers without knowing that he was inside.

    "Due to continuous rain overnight, Udayakumar was completely drenched and frozen. The fellow workers thought he was dead and alerted us. When we found him to be alive, he was given necessary first-aid before rushing him to the hospital, " DTNext quotes the inspector as saying.

    Her brave act has been praised by former cop and current Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Twitter. He posted the clip and praised her efforts that saved the life of a youth. He had a special mention for the woman for going beyond the call of her duty.

    Inspector Rajeshwari has done excellent work. She herself lifted an unconscious man who was fighting for life & sent him to a hospital. Treatment is on, he's alright. She has been an excellent officer. All the kudos go to her," Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said.

    mk stalin tamil nadu

    Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 12:22 [IST]
    X