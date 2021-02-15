TN Assembly polls: AIADMK asks aspirants to file applications from Feb 24

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Feb 15: Aspirants for party tickets to contest the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections, likely in April, can get applications between February 24 and March 5 from the party headquarters here, the AIADMK said on Monday.

The applications should be duly filled and submitted at the headquarters during the period by paying a fee of Rs 15,000 for Tamil Nadu and Rs 5,000 for Puducherry, a party release said.

While both the ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMK have been actively campaigning for the polls, the ruling party is the first to invite applications from party workers for the polls.

Seat sharing parleys with allies like the BJP in the AIADMK camp and with partnes, including the Congress in the DMK front, is yet to commence. Those desirous of fighting polls in neighbouring Kerala may also get the applications by remitting Rs 2,000, the party said.