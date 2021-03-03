BJP will stop 'Love Jihad', cow smuggling in Bengal if voted to power: Yogi at Malda rally

'I believe in civilised political dialogue': Anand Sharma on Adhir Chowdhury's retort over ISF alliance

BJP: Are not Tejashwi Yadav, other leaders from outside Bengal backing TMC outsiders?

TMC writes to EC over PM Modi’s photo on Covid-19 vaccination doc

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Mar 02: The Trinamool Congress has written to the Election Commission in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo being used on digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates given to beneficiaries.

The TMC alleged that PM Modi's photo on certificate issued to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) currently in effect in poll-bound states.

The MCC comes into force from the day the poll panel announces the schedule for election and remains into effect until results are declared.

"Elections declared. PM photo still brazenly appearing on #COVID19 documents. Trinamool @AITCofficial taking this up strongly with Election Commission @ECISVEEP" TMC leader Derek O'Brien said in a tweet.

Elections declared. PM photo still brazenly appearing on #COVID19 documents. Trinamool @AITCofficial taking this up strongly with Election Commission @ECISVEEP https://t.co/Mh3zwP59Wj — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) March 2, 2021

He also urged the chief election commissioner to stop PM Modi from taking "unfair advantage and undue publicity at taxpayer's cost during the conduct of elections."

TMC is locking horns with the Modi-led BJP in the eight-phase assembly elections in West Bengal starting 27 March.