YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC writes to EC over PM Modi’s photo on Covid-19 vaccination doc

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 02: The Trinamool Congress has written to the Election Commission in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo being used on digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates given to beneficiaries.

    Trinamool Congress leader Derek OBrien
    Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien

    The TMC alleged that PM Modi's photo on certificate issued to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) currently in effect in poll-bound states.

    The MCC comes into force from the day the poll panel announces the schedule for election and remains into effect until results are declared.

    "Elections declared. PM photo still brazenly appearing on #COVID19 documents. Trinamool @AITCofficial taking this up strongly with Election Commission @ECISVEEP" TMC leader Derek O'Brien said in a tweet.

    He also urged the chief election commissioner to stop PM Modi from taking "unfair advantage and undue publicity at taxpayer's cost during the conduct of elections."

    TMC is locking horns with the Modi-led BJP in the eight-phase assembly elections in West Bengal starting 27 March.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 Corona vaccine derek obrien

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 0:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X