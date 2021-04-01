YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC worker stabbed to death in West Bengal's Keshpur, 7 arrested

    By
    |

    Keshpur (WB), Apr 01: A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death in West Bengal''s Paschim Medinipur district in the early hours of Thursday, hours before polling started in the area, police said.

    Uttam Dolui, 48, was at a local club in Hariharpur in the district''s Keshpur area along with a few others when around 10-15 people allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons, they said.

    TMC worker stabbed to death in West Bengals Keshpur, 7 arrested
    Representational Images

    He died on the way to a hospital in Midnapore, they added.

    Ahead of Assam Assembly elections 2021, BJP booth committee president stabbed to deathAhead of Assam Assembly elections 2021, BJP booth committee president stabbed to death

    Dolui''s family alleged that BJP "goons" attacked him to create tension in the area and intimidate voters ahead of the polling.

    The BJP dismissed the allegations, saying they have no reason for resorting to violence as they are confident about winning the Keshpur seat.

    The incident triggered tension in the area, which has a history of political violence.

    The Election Commission said that a report has been sought from district authorities over the incident.

    Forces have been deployed in the locality to check any further flare-up, police said.

    Seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

    A further investigation is underway, police said.

    Keshpur is voting in the second phase of the assembly elections with polling starting at 7 am.

    More TRINAMOOL CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    trinamool congress stabbing arrested

    Story first published: Thursday, April 1, 2021, 8:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X