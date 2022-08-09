India
    TMC welcomes Nitish's decision to ditch BJP, says "no political party in NDA is safe"

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Aug 09: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday welcomed former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to end an alliance with the BJP, saying no political party in NDA is safe.

    "No political party in NDA is safe with an alliance partner like the BJP. The BJP does not believe in smaller or regional parties' existence," TMC chief national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said. He then accused the saffron party of trying to wipe out regional parties even "if they are their allies."

    TMC chief national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray
    TMC chief national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray

    "Such a development was waiting to happen," he added. Referring to the change of guard in Maharashtra, Ray said BJP's "grab all politics" will be the reason for its "doom in the coming days".

    BJP accuses Nitish Kumar of betraying people of BiharBJP accuses Nitish Kumar of betraying people of Bihar

    On a day of fast-moving political developments, Nitish Kumar, who leads JD(U) split with his ally, the BJP for the second time in eight years and submitted his resignation as the NDA Chief Minister and set to form a new government with the support of RJD, Congress and Left Parties.

    TMC, he said, is keeping a close watch on the political situation in the neighbouring state. "We don't have any political or organisational presence in Bihar. But if BJP is defeated in Bihar then the people of West Bengal will indeed be very happy," he said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 17:54 [IST]
