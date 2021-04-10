'TMC survey shows BJP winning Bengal polls, PM Modi hugely popular': Prashant Kishor on clubhouse chat

YouTube
    Kolkata, Apr 10: In a purported video, Prashant Kishor, Mamata Banerjee's election strategist has claimed that the internal survey of Trinamool Congress (TMC) is showing that the saffron party is winning the assembly elections.

    Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya took to twitter and shared several clips of Kishor in which he can be heard discussing Bengal polls with some journalists.

    Prashant Kishor

    "In a public chat on Club House, Mamata Banerjee's election strategist concedes that even in TMC's internal surveys, BJP is winning. The vote is for Modi, polarisation is a reality, the SCs (27% of WB's population), Matuas are all voting for the BJP!" tweeted Malviya.

    Prashant has accused the BJP of "distorted use of parts of the conversation", and asked the party to release the "full conversation".

    "I am glad BJP guys are taking my clubhouse chat more seriously than the words or their own leaders. With regards to the selective and distorted use of part of the conversation, I urge them to release the full conversation."

