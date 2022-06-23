Maharashtra crisis: In touch with 20 MLAs, says Sanjay Raut as more rebels reach Assam

TMC protests outside Guwahati hotel hosting rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

oi-Deepika S

Guwahati, Jun 23: Dramatic scenes were witnessed from Guwahati as TMC leaders protested outside Radisson Blu Hotel, where rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, are staying.

TMC leader Ripun Bora, who was leading the protest, said, "When Assam is grappling with a serious flood, BJP is sheltering the MLAs from other states. They are trying to kill democracy and divert attention from real issues."

"Around 20 Lakh people in Assam are suffering due to the flood. But CM is busy toppling Maharashtra Govt", said a TMC worker.

Later, TMC leaders and workers protesting outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati were detained by Police.

As more rebel leaders join the Eknath Shinde camp to split the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed that many of them holed up in Guwahati were in touch with the party.

Shinde has claimed the support of 46 MLAs and this is more than enough to circumvent the anti-defection law and bring down the government.

The Sena has 55 members in the 288-member assembly while allies NCP and Congress have 53 and 44 respectively. The MVA is also backed by 14 other MLAs and together it has the support of 166 in the assembly where the magic number is 144.

Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 12:33 [IST]