TMC nominates ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Nov 13: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday nominated Luizinho Faleiro for the Rajya Sabha. Faleiro is the former chief minister of Goa who joined the TMC in September this year.

"We are extremely pleased to nominate @luizinhofaleiro to the Upper House of the Parliament. We are confident that his efforts towards serving the nation shall be appreciated widely by our people!" the TMC said on Twitter.

Faleiro had quit the Congress party recently and also resigned as a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly before joining the TMC on September 29.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party has announced its foray into the electoral politics of Goa, where elections for the 40-member House are due in February next year.

Faleiro was credited with devising strategies and stitching alliances that led to the formation of governments in Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. In 2013, he was chairman of the Karnataka Pradesh Assembly Elections Screening Committee.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar.

The RS bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 29.