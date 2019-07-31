TMC MP Satabdi Roy wishes to return money received from Saradha Group

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, July 31: Actor turned Trinamool Congress MP Satabdi Roy has reportedly written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wishing to return the money she had received from the defunct Saradha Group of companies at different assignments for promotions.

Sources had information in the development said Lok Sabha member from Birbhum district Satabdi Roy recently written a letter to ED said she wanted to return Rs 29 lakh, she had received from Saradha Group of companies for promotional events at different times.

TMC MP Satabdi Roy had been quizzed both by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED in connection with the Saradha Ponzi scheme case.

The CBI and the ED slueths are probing the chit fund scams and are interrogating several persons in this connection.

Some noted Bengali film actors like- Prasenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta, Trinamool leaders Madan Mitra, former Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh, businessman Shibaji Panja, artist Suvaprasanna, former CPIM leader Lakshman Seth are among those who have been interrogated earlier by the two agencies in connection with the chit fund scam probes.

Himanta Biswa Sarma not examined in Saradha scam: Ex-Kolkata top cop tells HC

Earlier, former Bollywood actor turned TMC Rajya Sabha MP, Mithun Chakraborty had returned the money to ED that he had received from the Saradha group.

According to report, ED slueths have come across several inputs after interrogating Rose Valley owner Gautam Kundu in prison and the series of summons have been issued to various people.