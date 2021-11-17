TMC MP Nusrat Jahan-Nikhil Jain’s Marriage not ‘Legally Valid’: Court

India

Kolkata, Nov 17:

Kolkata, Nov 17: Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jahan's marriage has been declared 'not legally valid' by a Kolkata court on Wednesday as the wedding was held according to Turkish law.

"It is declared that the alleged marriage held on 19/06/2019 at Bodrum, Turkey in between the plaintiff and the defendant is not legally valid. The suit is, thus, disposed off on admission," the court said, as per India Today.

In June 2021, the TMC MP had said in a statement that her marriage was invalid since it was held in Turkey and did not have recognition in Indian Law.

After being in a relationship for some time, they tied the knot in Turkey in 2019 and hosted a grand wedding reception in Kolkata which was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Allegations and Counter Allegations

Jahan, in her statement in June, claimed, "Since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per law, it is not a marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship."

The actress-turned-politician had also claimed that they separated long back, but she did not speak about it as she intends to keep her private life to herself. The TMC MP had also claimed that her belongings and other assets, including her jewellery, were held back by Nikhil Jain.

A day later, businessman Nikhil Jain alleged that his requests to register the marriage in India were turned down by her on numerous occasions. Her attitude and behaviour started changing after she started working again in August 2020.

"I devoted all my time and resources being a faithful and responsible husband. Friends, family and people close to us know everything that I did for her. My unconditional support for her is unchallenged," Jain said. "Since August 2020 during the shooting of a film, my wife's behaviour started changing towards me, for reasons best known to her. During our stay together I requested her on a number of occasions to get the marriage registered but she avoided my requests," he added.

Jain claimed that he had transferred money from his family accounts to her to pay her home loan after she agreed to return the amount in installments when the funds were available. He alleged, "Any money-transfer made by her from her account to my family account was repayments of the loan which I gave in good faith. Considerable amount is still due to be paid. The allegations made by her are all baseless and derogatory and devoid of truth. One need not find or create proof, the proof is always there, my bank statements and credit card statements are proof enough. My family has only given with both arms to her in the capacity of a daughter, not knowing, we would see this day."

However, she denied all the allegations and requested media not to entertain him. She said, "I would request the media to refrain from questioning the wrong person, who has not been a part of my life since long now.... I would earnestly request my friends from the media to not give unnecessary mileage to such people or situations," the statement read.