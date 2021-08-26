YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC MP Nusrat Jahan blessed with a baby boy; estranged husband Nikhil Jain wishes bright future

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Aug 26: Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, sources said.

    Nusrat Jahan becomes mother of baby boy

    Jahan, who was admitted to the hospital in Park Street on Wednesday evening, gave birth to the child around 12.20 pm, a source at the hospital said.

    Both the mother and the baby are doing fine and under the watchful eye of the doctors, the source said.

    Nusrat Jahan didn't want to get marriage registered, says estranged husband Nikhil Jain Nusrat Jahan didn't want to get marriage registered, says estranged husband Nikhil Jain

    Jahan's actor-friend Yash Dasgupta was present at the hospital, a film industry source said.

    Jahan's estranged husband Nikhil Jain said, "There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future."

    More NUSRAT JAHAN News  

    Read more about:

    nusrat jahan

    Story first published: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 14:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X