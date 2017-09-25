TMC MP Mukul Roy to quit party after Durga Puja

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Member of Parliament Mukul Roy on Monday announced that he is quitting the party after Durga Puja.

Trinamool Congress member Mukul Roy. PTI file photo
Trinamool Congress member Mukul Roy. PTI file photo

Mukul Roy "After Durga Puja I will resign from the party and post of MP. I will reveal why I am resigning from the party."

"I will reveal
why I am resigning from the party, after Durga Puja," Roy said
while addressing media.

Mukul Roy is the tallest leader Trinamool Congress ranks, known as right-hand man of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

As per News18 , there were recent reports that Roy was in touch with the BJP and may join the saffron brigade soon. On Saturday, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the estranged Trinamool Congress leader was in touch with the top leadership of his party, but stopped short of saying whether he would join the BJP.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

tmc, mukul roy, west bengal

Story first published: Monday, September 25, 2017, 12:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 25, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...