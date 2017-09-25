TMC MP Mukul Roy to quit party after Durga Puja

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Member of Parliament Mukul Roy on Monday announced that he is quitting the party after Durga Puja.

Mukul Roy "After Durga Puja I will resign from the party and post of MP. I will reveal why I am resigning from the party."

"I will reveal

why I am resigning from the party, after Durga Puja," Roy said

while addressing media.

After Durga Puja I will resign from the party & post of MP: Mukul Roy, TMC pic.twitter.com/VFpxthrR0x — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017

Mukul Roy is the tallest leader Trinamool Congress ranks, known as right-hand man of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

As per News18 , there were recent reports that Roy was in touch with the BJP and may join the saffron brigade soon. On Saturday, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the estranged Trinamool Congress leader was in touch with the top leadership of his party, but stopped short of saying whether he would join the BJP.

OneIndia News