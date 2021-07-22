YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC MP accuses Union Minister Hardeep Puri of verbally abusing him in Rajya Sabha

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 22: TMC MP Shantanu Sen has alleged that Union Minister Hardeep Puri verbally abused him in the Rajya Sabha and was on the verge of physically assaulting him before he was rescued by his colleagues.

    hardeep puri

    Sen, who snatched and tore Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's speech on the Pegasus issue as he was reading it out in the Rajya Sabha, claimed Puri even gesticulated rudely at him.

    12 BJP MLAs move Supreme Court challenging their suspension from Maharashtra Assembly for one year12 BJP MLAs move Supreme Court challenging their suspension from Maharashtra Assembly for one year

    "The union minister threatened me and abused me. He was about to assault me when my other colleagues came to my rescue," alleged Sen in a press conference.

    More HARDEEP SINGH PURI News  

    Read more about:

    hardeep singh puri rajya sabha

    Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 17:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X