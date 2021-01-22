TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee resigns from Mamata Banerjee cabinet

YouTube
    Kolkata, Jan 22: West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee on Friday resigned from his position. However, the cabinet minister did not cite any reasons for his decision and comes amid a recent string of exits from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress as the state heads for Assembly elections in March-April.

    Rajib Banerjee

    In his letter to the Chief Minister, Rajib said, "I regret to inform you that I hereby tender my resignation from my Office as Cabinet Minsiter being in charge of Forest Department on today, i.e., On 22nd of January, 2021."

    Rajib Banerjee

    Earlier, former TMC leader Arindam Bhattacharya joined the BJP. The Nadia leader arrived in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and met Kailash Vijayvargiya before joining BJP.

    Suvendu Adhikari, a former TMC heavyweight and a close confidante of Mamata Banerjee, recently joined the BJP at a mega rally in Bengal and was inducted by Amit Shah, Kailash Vijayvargiya and other BJP bosses.

    Story first published: Friday, January 22, 2021, 13:19 [IST]
